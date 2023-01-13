Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers clawed their way back from a 19-point second quarter disadvantage against the Dallas Mavericks to have a shot to straight-out win at the end of regulation.

After Russell Westbrook inbounded the ball to LeBron James with six seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, King James passed the rock to a wide-open Troy Brown Jr, who let fly for a game-winning three with the contest knotted up 101-101. Why James didn't just drive and try to draw contact and/or connect on a dunk or layup is anyone's guess, given that the Lakers only need to win by a single point.

Brown was blocked by Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. and the ball missed the net. The game clock expired and the two teams began their first of two eventual overtime periods.

But Brown -- and James -- both thought the block was less-than-clean, and that there was some contact on the shot before Brown released the ball from his hands, which certainly would make it a foul. It does seem that referees missed the call, however incidental said contact was.

The Mavericks would go on to win the contest after wearing out the Lakers at the end of that second overtime period, 119-115.

Brown took to Twitter after the game, posting this dissatisfied Emoji:

Given the timing of the post, it sure seems like this was made in reaction to that game call. The Lakers, even without four of their top eight players (Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker IV, Austin Reaves, and, uh, Patrick Beverley), could have stolen that game in regulation. The Mavericks had the best player (Luka Doncic) and the superior depth, so a fluky LA win became less and less likely the more minutes everyone had to play, especially the 38-year-old James and the 34-year-old Westbrook.