Lakers News: Troy Brown Jr. Responds To (Reasonable) Public Criticism Of L.A. Role Players

Brown has been one of the few bright spots on the Lakers' roster.

Your 2-9 Los Angeles Lakers have clearly struggled to build a solid roster around All-NBA forward LeBron James and All-Star big man Anthony Davis. Tonight, L.A. will be without James as it tries to end its four-game losing streak at home against the Sacramento Kings.

Starting L.A. small forward Troy Brown Jr. was asked by Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register about how the team's role players were fitting in around James and Davis.

"I mean obviously I feel like you hear it, but at the end of the day for me, I have to take advantage of my opportunity," said Brown, who has been elevated to a starting role with L.A. after years as a role player. 

"I try to focus on what I can do, and that's where film study comes in," Brown said. "There's plays where I might mess up, and I [will] be like, 'Hy bro, you gotta take pressure off of Bron with that. Like, Bron just went three possessions, he just scored three times in a row. You gotta knock down that next shot.' So I definitely try to take more accountability on it and make sure what I'm doing what I'm supposed to."

Through his first nine games with L.A. (seven starts), Brown is averaging 10.3 points (on .456/.333/1.000 shooting), 5.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists, and 0.6 steals a game. He has been one of the club's better role players, as a solid two-way swingman. It's been a bit of a surprise that the 23-year-old out of the University of Oregon has received such an outsized gig with the Lakers, but outside of Brown and Lonnie Walker IV, a lot of the club's new additions have underwhelmed. It's good that he, at least, has worked out, but Los Angeles could sure use more help.

