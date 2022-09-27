It was reported yesterday that your Los Angeles Lakers were moving towards adding two new perimeter pieces ahead of training camp this week. Today, L.A. made it official.

The Lakers tweeted that the team has signed 6'7" small forward Matt Ryan and 6'6" small forward/shooting guard Dwayne Bacon. Though terms of the deals were not released by the team, Shams Charania of The Athletic previously reported that L.A. was preparing to ink Ryan to a non-guaranteed contract (suggesting longer-term interest), while Charania mentioned that Bacon's deal would be an Exhibit 10 training camp deal.

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga alum Ryan first joined the Grand Rapids Gold, the Denver Nuggets' NBAGL affiliate, last season, before eventually linking up with the Boston Celtics on a two-way contract in February 2022, though he played in just a single game for Boston, spending most of his time with the team's G League club the Maine Celtics. In his 30 G League appearances split between the Grand Rapids Gold and the Maine Celtics last season, Ryan averaged 19.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, two assists, and 0.7 steals per contest. For a team desperate for long-range help, Ryan could be a godsend: at the G League level, he logged shooting splits of .469/.413/.860. He was also a standout for Boston at this year's Las Vegas Summer League.

Bacon never quite developed as three-point shooter, but has shown flashes of intriguing athleticism. After four seasons in the NBA from 2017-2021, the FSU product linked up with French team AS Monaco Basket in 2021-22. He may wind up with the South Bay Lakers, L.A.'s El Segundo G League team, but his chances of making the team's 15-man standard roster to start the season are slim to none, as L.A. would have to waive one of its three non-guaranteed deals to accommodate him.