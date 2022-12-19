Lakers News: Two Starters, Two Bench Pieces Absent For L.A. Against Kuz And Co.

Your Los Angeles Lakers will be missing some forward depth, probably their starting point guard, and, uh, their best player tonight against 2020 title-winning Laker Kyle Kuzma and the rest of the visiting Washington Wizards.

Per the league's latest injury report, power forward/center Wenyen Gabriel (sprained left shoulder) and small forward Juan Toscano-Anderson (sprained right ankle) remain unavailable to take the floor for L.A.

Starting point guard Patrick Beverley has been downgraded to doubtful with a sore left calf, in honestly something of a relief to Lakers fans. Beverley's absence means that L.A. will only be down to two below-average long range shooting point guards will get minutes tonight! Head coach Darvin Ham has plenty of options for what to do with that available starting slot, especially since another, much more important starter will also be absent tonight... and for many, many nights in the future.

Earlier today, it was announced that Lakers superstar center Anthony Davis has been ruled out indefinitely by the Lakers with a right foot injury, and will at the very least miss a month of game action.

Two-way rookie point guard Scotty Pippen Jr. has been called up from the team's NBA G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, to potentially suit up for Los Angeles tonight.