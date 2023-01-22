Though he hasn't done much on the main LA roster, he is impressing with the South Bay Lakers.

Two-way rookie point guard Scotty Pippen Jr., picked up by LA after he went undrafted in 2022 out of Vanderbilt, numbers among the top 10 players receiving votes for the G League's "Next Up Game," which will transpire along with the rest of the All-Star Weekend festivities next month in Salt Lake City.

Pippen, 22, comes in at seventh among this first batch of fan votes, just ahead of USC product Isaiah Mobley, now a rookie Cleveland Cavaliers center.

The G League is broken into two time windows: a Showcase Cup from October through part of December that helps clubs around the NBA get acquainted with some of the NBAGL's best prospects, plus the G League's regular season, which runs from December to March.

Across 16 Showcase Cup contests (including just one start), Pippen averaged 23.1 points on .439/.348/.764, 4.8 boards, 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals a night.

Through his seven games in the G League's regular season thus far, the 6'3" first-year guard is averaging 24.9 points on .535/.441/.756 shooting splits, 6.9 dimes, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals a night.

He has appeared in just five games with Los Angeles to this point. In 5.2 minutes a game (mostly cameos in mop-up time), he's averaged 2.2 points on 30% field goal shooting.