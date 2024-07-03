New Lakers Two-Way Signing Was LA Fan Growing Up

I grew up as Kobe fan

Now it’s time for me to start my journey in the NBA with this amazing franchise and fans @Lakers Appreciate you for the opportunity I’m ready

I’m so blessed and thankful Al Hamdoulilah for everything 🙏🏽

Let’s get to work !#RIPGPA🤍🕊️ 111-14 #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/nAYRqqQb0f