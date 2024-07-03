New Lakers Two-Way Signing Was LA Fan Growing Up
The 2024 NBA Draft has come and gone. Many would consider the Los Angeles Lakers successful. The Lakers may have selected the steal of the draft, Tennese guard Dlaton Knecht, with the No. 17 pick, and on Day 2, they drafted Bronny James with the No. 55 pick.
However, the Lakers didn't stop there. They reached agreements with Armel Traoré and Blake Hinson, signing them to two-way contracts. These two players will be able to showcase in purple and gold; however, it may mean a little more to Traoré. Traoré revealed via Twitter/X that he grew up watching Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and grew up rooting for the Lakers.
The 21-year-old was able to watch Bryant at the peak of his powers in the purple and gold. Although most of his time watching the Lakers and Bryant was at the tail end of it, he saw the Lakers be successful and win those titles in 2009 and 2010.
Traoré is a small forward who hails from France and stands at 6-foot-9. He recently played for Blois in France—Betclic Elite. This past season for Blois, he averaged 10.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 33 games and shot 54.1 percent from the field and 26.2 percent from three.
