Tyrese Haliburton Quotes Lakers' Kobe Bryant in Message Following Achilles Surgery
The Los Angeles Lakers are familiar with torn Achilles injuries. Kobe Bryant suffered that injury at the end of the regular season in 2013, and it was the beginning of the end of his career.
He did come back the next season and played fairly well after attacking his rehab, but he was still at the end of his career. Tyrese Haliburton is not at the same stage of his career.
Haliburton suffered that same injury in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, which was incredibly disappointing. He underwent surgery and shared with fans a quote from Bryant.
Following his surgery, Haliburton released a message to Pacers fans. He made sure to quote Bryant in the long social media post.
"I think Kobe said it best when in this same situation. “There are far greater issues/challenges in the world then a torn achilles. Stop feeling sorry for yourself, find the silver lining and get to work with the same belief, same drive and same conviction as ever."
The Pacers' superstar is going to miss all of next year because he laid his body on the line. After suffering a calf strain, he knew that this was a possibility.
Just like Bryant, he gave it his all when his team needed it the most. It's crushing for the Pacers and their fans. It's a feeling that Lakers fans are all too familiar with.
Lakers fans got to see Bryant return to the floor by January of the following season, although he would go on to suffer a knee injury after he played just six games that cost him the rest of the season.
The Pacers would be ecstatic if they could somehow get Haliburton back just nine months after the injury. That would put his return in April, meaning he'd be back for the playoffs.
Haliburton is still just 25, so he is young enough to return and still be a great player. The Lakers didn't have the same kind of luxury with Bryant when he got hurt, as he was already in his mid-30s.
Lakers' LeBron James Reacts to Tyrese Haliburton's Gruesome Leg Injury
