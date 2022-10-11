Skip to main content
Lakers News: Update On Non-Guaranteed Contracts Of Austin Reaves, Wenyen Gabriel

New intel on the future of these Lakers role players -- and a training camp invitee.

It appears that interest is building in securing the L.A. futures of the team's two non-guaranteed signees -- as well as their most intriguing training camp prospect.

Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus notes that shooting guard Austin Reaves and power forward/center Wenyen Gabriel are "relative locks to stick" on L.A.'s 15-man standard roster. He speculates that the 15th spot could be awarded to sharpshooting small forward Matt Ryan, who (if the preseason is to be believed) could help open up the floor for Los Angeles. Pincus cautions that these decisions are not official, but that this feels like where the Lakers are headed with their end-of-roster personnel choices.

Reaves, 24, could wind up starting for Los Angeles when the season starts next Tuesday, either as the club's shooting guard over Kendrick Nunn, or as its small forward, with LeBron James and Anthony Davis shifting up to the power forward and center positions. His $1.6 million seemed likely to get picked up even before this Pincus news. The 6'5" swingman out of the University of Oklahoma seems to be improving both as a defender and a passer this preseason. Last year, Reaves was one of the few bright spots for a lackluster Lakers squad. He averaged a fairly modest 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 0.5 steals across 61 games, on .459/.317/.839 shooting splits. He could get a bigger opportunity this year.

Gabriel, 25, looks likely to step into the springy, defensive-oriented power forward reserve role that Stanley Johnson occupied for L.A. last season. Across 19 games with Los Angeles in 2021-22, the 6'9" University of Kentucky alum averaged 6.7 points on 50.5% shooting from the floor, plus 4.3 rebounds, in just 16.4 minutes. He's set to earn $1.9 million this season, should L.A. retain him.

The Lakers have until January 10th to guarantee the duo's deals. 

Bringing Ryan in at the beginning of the 2022-23 season would bump up the Lakers' anticipated luxury tax obligations, as Luke Adams of Hoops Rumors observes.

