Vanessa Bryant 'Absolutely Devastated' By Allegations That Deputies Shared Crash Photos

Vanessa Bryant is devastated by allegations that sheriff's deputies shared photos of the crash site where Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, according to a statement by her attorney Gary C. Robb.

Robb said in the statement that he's requesting an Internal Affairs Investigation into the allegations.

"We are demanding that those responsible for these alleged actions face the harshest possible discipline, and that their identities be brought to light, to ensure that the photos are not further disseminated," Robb said in a statement.

According to the statement, Vanessa went to the sheriff's office on Jan. 26 and requested that the crash site be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers.

"First responders should be trustworthy," Robb said in the statement. "It is inexcusable and deplorable that some deputies from the Lost Hills Sheriff’s substation, other surrounding substations and LACOFD would allegedly breach their duty. This is an unspeakable violation of human decency, respect, and of the privacy rights of the victims and their families."

The Los Angeles Times reported Thursday the allegations that deputies were sharing photos from the crash, which led to the Sheriff's Department launching an investigation.

"Mrs. Bryant is grateful to the individual who filed an online complaint exposing these acts of injustice, and for the choice to protect human dignity," Robb said in the statement.