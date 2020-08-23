Vanessa Bryant On What Would've Been Kobe's 42nd Birthday: 'I’m Mad I Didn’t Go First'

Vanessa Bryant wrote a beautiful and heartbreaking message to her husband Kobe on what would've been his 42nd birthday.

It has been seven months since Kobe and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash Jan. 26 along with seven other people.

They met when Vanessa was a 17-year-old high school student and Kobe was 21-year-old star for the Lakers. Within a year, they wed. They had four daughters over the next two decades.

Vanessa has been open about her deep grief and spoke less than a month after the crash at their public memorial at Staples Center on Feb. 24, calling Kobe her soulmate. They were going to renew their vows. They were going to travel the world together. They were going to be the cool grandparents. They were going to grow old together.

But on one foggy morning, everything changed, leaving a family shattered and a nation in mourning.

On Saturday morning, Vanessa poured her heart out further, saying she wishes she had died before him.

Below are her words in full.

"To my baby~

Happy birthday. I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain. I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU! I wish I could make you your fav food or a birthday cake with my Gigi. I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your loud ass deep laugh. I miss teasing you, making you laugh and bursting your bubble.

"I miss you sitting on my lap like my big baby that you are. I think about your tenderness and patience all the time. I think about everything you would do in situations to help me deal with everything thrown my way. Thank you for growing up with me and teaching me how to be strong. How to try to see the best in people but cutout the bs. Your thoughtful gestures and the amazing way you made us all feel is extremely missed. I picture your smile and wide big welcoming hugs daily.

:God I miss you both so much. Our lives feel so empty without you and Gigi. I’ve been completely broken inside. As much as I want to cry, I put a smile on my face to make our daughters days shine a little brighter. I’m not the strong one, they are. They’re strong and resilient. I’m sure you’re proud of them. They put a smile on my face everyday. I wish I could wake up from this horrible nightmare. I wish I could surprise our girls and welcome you and Gigi home to us.

"I’m mad I didn’t go first. I always wanted to go first so that I selfishly didn’t have to feel this heartache. You were supposed to miss me. Gigi was supposed to be here with her sisters. It should’ve been me. There’s so much I wish I could tell you and show you and Gigi. So many things you would both be happy to see and be a part of. So many milestones for our girls. So many things you would be proud of.

"I’m so thankful I have pieces of heaven here on earth to wake up for- thanks to YOU. Thank you for loving me enough to last several lifetimes. In every lifetime I would choose YOU. Thank you for showing me what real love is. Thank YOU for everything. I know my Gigi is celebrating you like she always has on our special days. I miss my thoughtful princess so much! Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, Capri and I wish you a happy birthday my love. I love you for now, forever and for always.❤️#amoreterno 🎂42"