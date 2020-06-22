Vanessa Bryant Posts Heartfelt Message About How Much She Misses Kobe On Father's Day

It was a weekend full of ups and downs for Vanessa Bryant.

She celebrated her daughter Capri's first birthday on Saturday and then mourned her family's first Father's Day without Kobe and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna on Sunday.

Kobe and Gianna died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash as they were headed to the Mamba Sports Academy, where Kobe was going to coach Gianna in a youth basketball game.

Vanessa posted a photo on Instagram of her and Kobe dressed in white, holding their newborn daughter Capri a year ago.

"Happy 1st Birthday Capri! Mommy, Daddy, Nani, Gigi and BB love you SO much!!!" Vanessa wrote Saturday. "God Bless you sweet princess. ❤️ Capri Kobe Bryant a.k.a. 'Koko-Bean' named after her dearly missed daddy, Kobe Bean Bryant ❤️We miss you SO much Gigi and Daddy."

Vanessa posted another photo of Capri sitting on a table surrounded by cake and balloons, adding that she was relieved that she was able to carry on her and Kobe's birthday tradition during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Happy 1st birthday Capri!" Vanessa wrote. "We love you so much mamacita. ❤️ @sweetladyjanebakerycafe thank you soooo much for coming through and creating a special birthday cake for our Koko-Bean. Natalia had the original Disneyland castle, Gianna had the Walt Disney World Castle, Bianka had Disney Paris and Capri has the Tokyo Disney Castle cake. Due to the pandemic we thought our 1st birthday tradition wasn’t going to be possible but Jane and Trent made sure Koko got her birthday cake to match her big sisters. I really appreciate Jane and the amazing cake designers that really cared to make this possible. So sweet!!!!Thank you, thank you. We love you Koko-Bean! ❤️#One-derful!"

And Vanessa added another photo of Capri driving in an electric toy car, adding that she already bears a striking resemblance to her father.

"Koko Bean driving like her daddy- leaning to the side 🤩😃😎😊Thank you for the buggies auntie Sophie and uncle Serg! #birthdaygirl 🎉❤️🎂❤️🎉" Vanessa wrote.

The following day, Vanessa posted a photo of her and Kobe and their four daughters.

"Happy Father’s Day to the BEST daddy in the world," she wrote. "We miss you so much. We love you forever and always. Love, Nani, Gigi, BB, Koko and VB ❤️😘@KobeBryant #BestoftheBest #GirlDad ❤️"