AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Vanessa Bryant Posts Photo Of Kobe Wearing 'I Can't Breathe T-Shirt'

Melissa Rohlin

After the killing of George Floyd by police officers, Vanessa Bryant encouraged people over Instagram to dismantle racism in homes, classrooms and voting booths instead of looting on the streets. 

"Life is so fragile," Bryant wrote Saturday. "Life is so unpredictable. Life is too short. Let’s share and embrace the beautiful qualities and similarities we all share as people. Drive out hate. Teach respect and love for all at home and school. Spread LOVE. Fight for change- register to VOTE. Do not use innocent lives lost as an excuse to loot. BE AN EXAMPLE OF THE CHANGE WE WANT TO SEE. #BLACKLIVESMATTER ❤️"

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died Monday after a white police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes despite him saying multiple times that he couldn't breathe. 

Bryant posted a photo of her late husband Kobe wearing a T-shirt that says, "I can't breathe," which he donned in December of 2014 in support of Eric Garner, a black man who died after being put in a chokehold by a police officer in New York. 

"My husband wore this shirt years ago and yet here we are again.💔#ICANTBREATHE," Bryant wrote. 

Kobe, a five-time NBA champion with the Lakers who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, told reporters why he wore that T-shirt during warmups on Dec. 10, 2014 following a game that evening.

"I think it’s us supporting that movement and supporting each other,” Bryant said. “The beauty of our country lies in its democracy. I think if we ever lose the courage to be able to speak up for the things that we believe in, I think we really lose the value that our country stands for.”

Kobe added that everyone should be incensed by police brutality. 

“I think it would be a serious disservice to limit this to a race issue," Kobe said. "It’s a justice issue."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LeBron James Calls Rapper Killer Mike's Speech On Racism And Protests 'Mandatory Listening'

The rapper delivered an impassioned speech at the Atlanta mayor’s press conference following the killing of George Floyd by police.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James On Recent Killings: ‘This Isn’t OK The Way We’re Treated Man!’

The Lakers superstar is demanding justice after the recent killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in Minnesota.

Jill Painter Lopez

Alex Caruso Is Anxious To Play Because He Knows Lakers Are In A Rare Position To Win A Championship

The Lakers are atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14, hoping to compete for their first title since 2010.

Melissa Rohlin

Jerry West Said A Finals Matchup Between Lakers and Clippers Would Be The 'Ultimate Competition'

West said if the NBA had a tournament-style playoffs, he'd love to see the Lakers and Clippers play in The Finals.

Melissa Rohlin

Laker Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: “We Want To Fight For What’s Ours”

Caldwell-Pope is ready for the NBA season to resume. He believes the Lakers can win their first championship since 2010.

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James Praises Kid Singing Emotional Song 'I just want to live' After Death Of George Floyd

Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man, was violently held down with a knee by a white police officer in Minneapolis on Monday and later died at a nearby hospital.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James On Killing Of George Floyd: 'Do You Understand NOW'

James expressed outrage over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man who was violently held down with a knee by a white police officer.

Melissa Rohlin

by

Frontman5

Damian Lillard Says LeBron James Is His Pick For MVP Over Giannis Antetokounmpo

James had led the Lakers to the top record in the Western Conference at 49-14 before the season was paused March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melissa Rohlin

Who Is The Only Player With A Winning Record Against LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan?

Chauncey Billups, the star point guard who won an NBA title with the Detroit Pistons in 2004, is the lone NBA player with a winning record against James, Bryant and Jordan.

Jill Painter Lopez

Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss On Posing In Playboy: 'I’m Still Explaining It 20 Years Later'

Buss discussed many topics on the "Daddy Issues" podcast with Joe Buck and Oliver Hudson, including her decision to pose in Playboy in 1995.

Melissa Rohlin