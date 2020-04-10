AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Vanessa Bryant Says Kobe Would've Been 'So Proud' Of His Book's Success

Melissa Rohlin

Vanessa Bryant said her late husband, Kobe, would have been very proud of his latest accomplishment. 

His most recent book "The Wizenard Series: Season One," was released posthumously last week and is expected to debut atop the New York Times best-seller list for middle-grade hardcovers. The list will be published April 19. 

The book is already No. 1 on Amazon's best-seller list for children's books.

Over Instagram, Vanessa praised Kobe's success, writing, "5 championships 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆. 5 NYT bestsellers 📖📖📖📖📖. The Mamba strikes again. 🐍👑. My husband @kobebryant would have been so proud to see his work continuing on with The #Wizenard Series: Season One. Thank you for supporting his legacy!!!! 🧡#GranityStudios"

Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people, coauthored the book with Wesley King.

Bryant was a five-time champion, a two-time Finals MVP and a one-time regular season MVP in 2008 over his 20 seasons with the Lakers. He was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame on April 4.

After retiring in 2016, Bryant poured himself into storytelling, winning an Oscar in 2018 for his short film, "Dear Basketball" and creating "The Wizenard Series."

Three of Bryant's other books from Granity also made the best-seller list: "Epoca: The Tree Of Ecrof," "Legacy And The Queen" and "The Wizenard: Training Camp."

His 2018 book "The Mamba Mentality: How I Play" was also a best-seller. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kyle Kuzma Shows Off New Puppy During The COVID-19 Pandemic

The Lakers forward is showing off his husky, Snoh, and personality on TikTok to help pass time during the NBA hiatus.

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James Dances With Family To Drake's 'Toosie Slide'

James does another fun TikTok dance with his family during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melissa Rohlin

Jeanie Buss Shares Phil Jackson Memories Ahead of “Last Dance” Documentary

The Lakers owner gives insight into Jackson’s coaching philosophies after he guided the franchise to a three-peat from 2000-02.

Jill Painter Lopez

Kobe Bryant Gifted Adam Morrison A Didier Drogba Uniform When He Was Depressed

Kobe Bryant came through for his former Laker teammate Adam Morrison in a big way when he was struggling.

Melissa Rohlin

Is LeBron James One Of Your Leading Candidates In The Quarantine House Game?

Lakers players are having fun on social media during stay-at-home orders.

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James Says He won't Have Closure If He Can't Finish The Season

LeBron James is doing everything possible to keep his mind and body ready during the NBA hiatus.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka Says He Had Mixed Emotions After Kobe Bryant Elected To HOF

Bryant was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame on Saturday.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers' GM Rob Pelinka Remains Hopeful A Champion Will Be Crowned

Pelinka spoke about a wide-ranging number of issues, including how the Lakers are preparing as though the season will resume.

Melissa Rohlin

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Donates 900 Pairs Of Safety Goggles To UCLA

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar donated 900 pairs of safety goggles to UCLA Health, the hospital announced Tuesday.

Melissa Rohlin

Report: Lakers To Ask Some Senior Level Staff To Defer 20 Percent Of Salary

The NBA was suspended March 11 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and there's currently no timeline for its return.

Melissa Rohlin