Vanessa Bryant Says Kobe Would've Been 'So Proud' Of His Book's Success

Vanessa Bryant said her late husband, Kobe, would have been very proud of his latest accomplishment.

His most recent book "The Wizenard Series: Season One," was released posthumously last week and is expected to debut atop the New York Times best-seller list for middle-grade hardcovers. The list will be published April 19.

The book is already No. 1 on Amazon's best-seller list for children's books.

Over Instagram, Vanessa praised Kobe's success, writing, "5 championships 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆. 5 NYT bestsellers 📖📖📖📖📖. The Mamba strikes again. 🐍👑. My husband @kobebryant would have been so proud to see his work continuing on with The #Wizenard Series: Season One. Thank you for supporting his legacy!!!! 🧡#GranityStudios"

Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people, coauthored the book with Wesley King.

Bryant was a five-time champion, a two-time Finals MVP and a one-time regular season MVP in 2008 over his 20 seasons with the Lakers. He was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame on April 4.

After retiring in 2016, Bryant poured himself into storytelling, winning an Oscar in 2018 for his short film, "Dear Basketball" and creating "The Wizenard Series."

Three of Bryant's other books from Granity also made the best-seller list: "Epoca: The Tree Of Ecrof," "Legacy And The Queen" and "The Wizenard: Training Camp."

His 2018 book "The Mamba Mentality: How I Play" was also a best-seller.