Lakers News: Vegas Is All-In On Russell Westbrook's Sixth Man Of The Year Case

Even before your Los Angeles Lakers beat the Brooklyn Nets 116-103 and L.A. added a rare notch in the win column on the year, $47.1 million reserve Russell Westbrook has emerged as the odds-on favorite to win the 2023 Sixth Man of the Year award, with his odds of nabbing it now at +195, up massively from its more pessimistic +8000 odds last week, writes Max Meyer of Caesars Sportsbook.

Meyer lists several other candidates for the honor, with the other big contenders including Golden State Warriors shooting guard Jordan Poole, Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon, Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood, Indiana Pacers rookie shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin, Milwaukee Bucks big man Bobby Portis, and New Orleans Pelicans small forward Trey Murphy III.

Historically, the NBA's favorite choices for the award generally skew towards high-scoring guards. Defensively-inclined, versatile second unit leaders (Andre Iguodala and Taj Gibson come to mind) are left wanting. This year's listed favorites all score in bunches.

The other big qualifier for the Sixth Man of the Year honor, again traditionally at least, is that this player is on a winning ball club. That makes sense in principle, given that the concept of a talented role player ostensibly sacrificing a starting gig for the greater good would feed into the notion of what the award should represent. An ideal sixth man would be a multifaceted player who could energize his team in a variety of ways off the bench, one who can fit in well on a franchise primed to compete for a title.



This iteration of Russell Westbrook, post-All-Star prime, certainly qualifies, he's a terrific reserve. But he needs to be in a winning context to really have a realistic shot at winning that honor. I believe he's capable of doing that, but it's going to have be on, you know, a good team.

So how long will Westbrook really be able to maintain a lead over Poole, Brogdon, Wood, Portis or Murphy, as the losses continue to pile up in Los Angeles? That remains to be seen.