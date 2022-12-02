Lakers News: A Very Fashionable Russell Westbrook Breaks Down Two Buzzer-Beating Treys

The postgame atmosphere following your Los Angeles Lakers' dominant 128-109 blowout of the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night was fairly buoyant, as could be seen by both the cool-as-a-cucumber comportment and the fashion choices of $47.1 million backup point guard Russell Westbrook.

During his postgame remarks, Westbrook noted that he "definitely, for sure" felt that his two buzzer-beating deep triples, at the end of the game's second and third quarters, helped motivate L.A. to go on its subsequent runs at the start of the next periods (i.e. the third and fourth quarters, respectively).

Westbrook, never an amazing shooter from long range, connecting on a less-than-great 31.7% of his 4.3 three-pointers a night for L.A.