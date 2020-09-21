Watch Anthony Davis Knock Over Talen Horton-Tucker After Making Game-Winner

It's the type of shot that will become part of his legacy.

In the eighth season of his career, Anthony Davis made his most important shot on the biggest stage he's ever played on.

With the Lakers down by one-point, 103-102, in Game 2 of their Western Conference Finals series against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, Davis made a three-pointer at the buzzer to lift them to a 105-103 win.

Davis yelled "Kobe" and then he ran toward his teammates full speed.

With all 253 pounds of his weight, he jumped into the Lakers, who were jumping and screaming around him.

Rookie Talen Horton-Tucker was struck by the 6-feet-10 power forward's knee and was sent flying onto his back.

But Horton-Tucker had a sense of humor about it.

He congratulated Davis on Instagram, while also pointing out his impressive football skills. Despite the blow, he never dropped a basketball that he was clutching in his right hand.

"Damn killa I expected you to hit the shot but I ain’t expect to be on the floor after that," Horton-Tucker wrote. "🤦🏾‍♂️😂😂 That boy @antdavis23 a problem!! Ps the ball never fell out my hands😂😂."

There were other victims of the raucous celebration.

Markieff Morris was so excited that he shoved Danny Green.

Green responded by retweeting a video of the incident and adding three emojis of a face laughing so hard it cries.

It was an amazing moment for Davis, who was playing in his first-ever Western Conference Finals.

That shot gave the Lakers a 2-0 series lead. They're now just two wins shy of their first NBA Finals appearance since 2010.