SI.com
AllLakers
HomeNews
Search

Watch Anthony Davis Knock Over Talen Horton-Tucker After Making Game-Winner

Melissa Rohlin

It's the type of shot that will become part of his legacy. 

In the eighth season of his career, Anthony Davis made his most important shot on the biggest stage he's ever played on. 

With the Lakers down by one-point, 103-102, in Game 2 of their Western Conference Finals series against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, Davis made a three-pointer at the buzzer to lift them to a 105-103 win.

Davis yelled "Kobe" and then he ran toward his teammates full speed. 

With all 253 pounds of his weight, he jumped into the Lakers, who were jumping and screaming around him. 

Rookie Talen Horton-Tucker was struck by the 6-feet-10 power forward's knee and was sent flying onto his back. 

But Horton-Tucker had a sense of humor about it.

He congratulated Davis on Instagram, while also pointing out his impressive football skills. Despite the blow, he never dropped a basketball that he was clutching in his right hand. 

"Damn killa I expected you to hit the shot but I ain’t expect to be on the floor after that," Horton-Tucker wrote. "🤦🏾‍♂️😂😂 That boy @antdavis23 a problem!! Ps the ball never fell out my hands😂😂."

There were other victims of the raucous celebration. 

Markieff Morris was so excited that he shoved Danny Green. 

Green responded by retweeting a video of the incident and adding three emojis of a face laughing so hard it cries. 

It was an amazing moment for Davis, who was playing in his first-ever Western Conference Finals. 

That shot gave the Lakers a 2-0 series lead. They're now just two wins shy of their first NBA Finals appearance since 2010.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LeBron James Weighs In On Lori Loughlin Serving Sentence At Prison Of Her Choice

LeBron James wrote on Instagram on Friday: "I’m laughing cause sometimes you have to just to stop from crying!"

Melissa Rohlin

by

NOTaLebronFan

LeBron James On Getting Such Few First-Place MVP Votes: 'It Pissed Me Off'

James only got 16 of 101 first-place votes in his second-place finish for the Most Valuable Player award, compared to Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had 85 first-place votes.

Melissa Rohlin

by

Blessedx3

LeBron James And Lakers React Over Social Media To Anthony Davis' Game-Winner

Here's what the Lakers posted on Instagram after Davis gave them a 2-0 series lead of the Nuggets, two wins shy of their first NBA Finals appearance in a decade.

Melissa Rohlin

Anthony Davis Yells 'Kobe' After Making Greatest Shot Of His Career

While wearing a Black Mamba jersey, Davis stepped behind the 3-point line and fired off a shot as time expired that swished through the net, giving the Lakers a 105-103 win in Game 2 of their Western Conference Finals series against the Denver Nuggets.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers Frank Vogel Says LeBron James 'Should Be Good To Go' For Game 2 After Tweaking Ankle

LeBron James rolled his left ankle after after driving to the basket and inadvertently stepping on Jerami Grant's foot in Game 1 of the Lakers' Western Conference Finals series against the Denver Nuggets.

Melissa Rohlin

Should LeBron James Have Won MVP Instead Of Giannis Antetokounmpo?

James, 35, led the Lakers to the top record in the Western Conference and led the league in assists in his 17th season in the NBA.

Melissa Rohlin

by

Stomper1

Lakers Coach Frank Vogel Says He Was 'A Little Bit' Surprised LeBron James Didn't Win MVP

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo won the MVP award for the second-straight season, receiving 85 of 101 first-place votes. James, who finished second, only received 16 first-place votes.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Says Lakers' Respect Level For Denver Nuggets Is 'Out Of This World'

After the Nuggets came back from two-straight 3-1 series deficits, James said the Lakers have a deep respect for the team.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Says He's 'At A Loss For Words' After Making History With 16 All-NBA Selections

James hit another milestone in his career Wednesday, surpassing Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most All-NBA selections.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers' Governor Jeanie Buss Says Phil Jackson 'Changed My Life' On His 75th Birthday

Jackson, an 11-time NBA championship coach, turned 75 years old on Thursday.

Melissa Rohlin