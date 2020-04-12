AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Watch Artist Make Incredible Kobe Bryant Sculpture

Melissa Rohlin

Kobe Bryant's life and tragic death have inspired a lot of art. 

One artist, who goes by the name @taocixiansheng on Instagram, recently posted a video of him making a sculpture of Bryant. 

SportsCenter tweeted the video out to its 36.4 million followers, calling the sculpture "extraordinary."

Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people. 

Bryant was a five-time NBA champion, two-time Finals MVP and one-time regular season MVP in 2008 over his 20 seasons with the Lakers. 

After retiring in 2016, he became a storyteller, winning an Oscar in 2018 for his short film "Dear Basketball."

He was elected into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame last weekend. 

And his most recent book "The Wizenard Series: Season One," was released posthumously last week and is expected to debut atop the New York Times best-seller list for middle-grade hardcovers. The list will be published April 19.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Shaquille O'Neal Offered Former Laker Teammate Money 'To Get Into It' With Kobe Bryant

Isaiah Rider said on 'All The Smoke' podcast that Shaquille O'Neal offered him $10,000 to provoke Kobe Bryant.

Melissa Rohlin

Vanessa Bryant Shares Cute Easter Activity With Her Daughters

The wife of the late Kobe Bryant helped her two youngest girls with opening an egg filled with chocolate.

Jill Painter Lopez

JaVale McGee Asks Steph Curry Whom He Wants To Score 60 Points Against

Curry wasn't very discriminating in his response.

Melissa Rohlin

Kyle Kuzma Shows Off New Puppy During The COVID-19 Pandemic

The Lakers forward is showing off his husky, Snoh, and personality on TikTok to help pass time during the NBA hiatus.

Jill Painter Lopez

Vanessa Bryant Says Kobe Would've Been 'So Proud' Of His Book's Success

Kobe Bryant's latest book is expected to debut atop New York Times best-seller list.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Dances With Family To Drake's 'Toosie Slide'

James does another fun TikTok dance with his family during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Melissa Rohlin

Jeanie Buss Shares Phil Jackson Memories Ahead of “Last Dance” Documentary

The Lakers owner gives insight into Jackson’s coaching philosophies after he guided the franchise to a three-peat from 2000-02.

Jill Painter Lopez

Kobe Bryant Gifted Adam Morrison A Didier Drogba Uniform When He Was Depressed

Kobe Bryant came through for his former Laker teammate Adam Morrison in a big way when he was struggling.

Melissa Rohlin

Is LeBron James One Of Your Leading Candidates In The Quarantine House Game?

Lakers players are having fun on social media during stay-at-home orders.

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James Says He won't Have Closure If He Can't Finish The Season

LeBron James is doing everything possible to keep his mind and body ready during the NBA hiatus.

Melissa Rohlin