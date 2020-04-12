Watch Artist Make Incredible Kobe Bryant Sculpture

Kobe Bryant's life and tragic death have inspired a lot of art.

One artist, who goes by the name @taocixiansheng on Instagram, recently posted a video of him making a sculpture of Bryant.

SportsCenter tweeted the video out to its 36.4 million followers, calling the sculpture "extraordinary."

Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people.

Bryant was a five-time NBA champion, two-time Finals MVP and one-time regular season MVP in 2008 over his 20 seasons with the Lakers.

After retiring in 2016, he became a storyteller, winning an Oscar in 2018 for his short film "Dear Basketball."

He was elected into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame last weekend.

And his most recent book "The Wizenard Series: Season One," was released posthumously last week and is expected to debut atop the New York Times best-seller list for middle-grade hardcovers. The list will be published April 19.