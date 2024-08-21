Lakers News: Watch Austin Reaves’ Hilarious Reaction to Trolling Celtics Fan
Fourth-year Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard has been hitting the links a lot this offseason, but that doesn't mean he has forgotten where his bread is buttered.
The 6-foot-5 swingman out of Wichita is still very much plugged in to life as a Laker, to the point that he maintains a real sense of his team's most ferocious rivalry even far from the hardwood.
During a match with Garrett Clark of GM Golf, Reaves slapped hands with fans while traveling around a course in a cart. One fan yelled "Go Celtics" at Reaves as he passed by, to which an irritated Reaves responded by first looking back, irritably, but staying silent.
"We got a camera on, I'm gonna keep it...," Reaves said, trailing off before finishing the thought. Presumably, he was going to list an MPAA rating below R or NC-17.
The Lakers and Boston Celtics are two halves of the fiercest generational rival in the history of the NBA. The two clubs have met in a record 12 NBA Finals, most recently in 2010 — when Reaves would have been all of 12 years old.
Last year, the now-26-year-old enjoyed his best complete season as a pro, as the third-best player for the Lakers (starting point guard D'Angelo Russell may have scored more, but he is a far more damaging defensive sieve, and craters in the playoffs). While playing all 82 games (but only starting 57, as former head coach Darvin Ham somewhat inexplicably kept toggling his lineups and de-prioritizing offense), Reaves averaged a career-high 15.9 points on a .486/.367/.853 slash line, 5.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 0.8 swipes a night. In fairness, he graduated to a starting role fairly late into the Lakers' 2022-23 season, but put up slightly more impressive numbers during the 22 games he did start last year.
Feelings were especially raw earlier this summer amongst the Lakers and their fans, as they saw Boston one-up L.A. in terms of cumulative NBA championships. This year's star-studded Celtics went 16-3 in the playoffs to capture their record-breaking 18th league title. Previously, they had been tied with the Lakers at 17 championships. Los Angeles most recently won it all in 2020.
The Lakers, led by All-NBA frontcourt stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Reaves, Russell and Rui Hachimura, went 47-35 and fell to the Denver Nuggets in a five-game first round playoff series.
More Lakers: Lakers News: Watch Austin Reaves’ Hilarious Reaction to Trolling Celtics Fan