Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James was a proud papa this week when son Bryce, a 15-year-old sophomore at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, showed off his vertical acuity with a highlight reel-worthy finish off an alley-oop in a game. James subsequently shared the clip on his Instagram:

James was asked about the video following the Lakers' impressive 130-114 blowout victory over the visiting Atlanta Hawks last night, while talking with Spectrum SportsNet broadcasters James Worthy, Ali Clifton and Chris Geeter McGee:

"Ah man he came home, he was like, 'Dad, I wanna show you something.' I was watching TV, I was like, 'Man, come on.' He showed me and [LeBron's wife] Savannah. I was like, 'Oh really? You catching lobs now?' So the James Gang continues to go up and it makes me proud. I'm very humbled and just delighted to see my kids continue to grow, not only in the sports world but just as young men, and a young woman in my daughter Zhuri."

James's oldest son, LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., is an 18-year-old senior at Sierra Canyon, and is an athletic 6'3" combo guard, and is projected to be an NBA caliber-prospect when he becomes draft-eligible in 2024.

Bryce's interest in basketball is a bit more of a recent phenomenon, but some scouts think he may have more upside than his big brother. LeBron has expressed an interest in playing alongside both Bronny and Bryce. Depending on the next CBA, Bryce could enter the draft as early as 2025, ahead of LeBron's (hypothetical) 23rd season.