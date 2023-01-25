During Sunday night's surprising 121-112 comeback victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, 6'1" Los Angeles Lakers starting shooting guard and professional irritant Patrick Beverley did his darnedest to get into the head of Trail Blazers All-Star point guard Damian Lillard throughout the night.

One moment in particular, though, with LA having more or less completed its return from a 25-point first-quarter deficit on the road, remains hilarious.

With just 30 seconds remaining in regulation and the game all but over following LA's monumental second-half rally, Patrick Beverley continued his epic trolling of Lillard, imitating Dame Dolla's signature "Dame time" watch-check pantomime move. It was mean, but funny. Sort of Pat Bev's brand, really.

Hoop Central supplies the clip from the game's televised broadcast:

Beverley, who remains at least a dogged defender in his dotage even though he's lost a bit of his quickness (and let's just not talk about his offense), along with Dennis Schröder and Russell Westbrook, did their darnedest to contain Portland's best player in the game's second half.

Lillard shot a miserable 3-of-10 from the floor in the game's decisive second half, thanks largely to the Lakers guards' defensive efforts. He did shoot 5-of-6 from the charity stripe in the contest's second two quarters. All told, he finished with 24 points on just 5-of-17 shooting from the floor and 11-of-13 shooting from the charity stripe, plus 10 assists and six rebounds. He looked... surprisingly mortal, in what could prove to have been a critical game for two teams fighting to make the play-in tournament bracket.