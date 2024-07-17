Lakers News: Well-Traveled Assistant Coach Eyeing JJ Redick's Staff
Longtime NBA assistant coach Bob Beyer is slated to join new Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick's quickly-expanding bench, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic.
Beyer is the second coach reportedly being added to the staff this week, along with reigning Stockton Kings G League Coach of the Year Lindsey Harding, a former Duke colleague of Redick's.
The 62-year-old Beyer is a hoops lifer. A former player, Beyer suffered a career-ending injury while at Alfred University, and spent his senior year during the 1983-84 season as an assistant coach. He then worked as a head coach while a graduate student at the University of Albana from 1985-89. Beyer then worked as an assistant coach at Siena and Wisconsin, before returning to Siena for his lone head coaching turn, from 1994-97 (he posted a 22-59 record). Beyer then worked as an assistant coach at Northwestern and Texas Tech, before first dipping his toe into the NBA for a year as an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors. He briefly returned to the NCAA ranks from 2005-07, but has been in the NBA ever since.
Beyer coached Redick as a player on the Orlando Magic from 2007-12, including that team's run to the NBA Finals. He also boasts stints with the Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder, Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans and the Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets in two separate stints, including most recently from 2022-24.
