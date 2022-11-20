Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Talks Insane Outlet Inbounds Pass To Lonnie Walker IV

Los Angeles Lakers sixth man Russell Westbrook had a pass-happy outpouring last night during L.A.'s 128-121 victory against the Detroit Pistons.

Brodie had a fairly inefficient scoring night, having gone 4-of-13 from the floor for just 10 points. But where he made his biggest impact was through his highlight reel-worthy distribution. Russ dished out 12 dimes on the night, but none was better than this masterpiece, an inbounds cross-court outlet assist to shooting guard Lonnie Walker IV, who promptly landed a buzzer-beating triple from the corner:

That dime was Westbrook's 10th in the first half alone! The passing barrage slowed down in the second half, when the former nine-time All-Star notched just two dishes to teammates.

In 34:04, Walker enjoyed yet another solid game, scoring 17 points for Los Angeles, while chipping in three assists and pulling down one rebound.

The 6'3" vet spoke with Spectrum SportsNet reporters about the pass after the game.

"We don't practice it, but I just read the game," Westbrook said, when asked about whether or not the pass to Walker had been worked out prior to last night's contest. "I'm reading defenders, and just finding ways to try to make the game easy for everybody else."

He sure made things look pretty easy for Walker last night. Our fingers are crossed that Westbrook's passing acumen remains in place for the team's upcoming mini-series against the San Antonio Spurs, against whom L.A. will square off in three of its next four matches.

This writer remains skeptical that Westbrook's masterful passing will be able to help the 4-10 Lakers fend off the 9-6 Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. Despite missing several starters, Phoenix seems likely to still make mincemeat out of Los Angeles without the Lakers' full compliment of players. All-Star forward LeBron James for now remains out with a left adductor strain.