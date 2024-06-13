What Does Dan Hurley Declining Lakers Mean For Bronny James?
One of the more underrated parts of the upcoming NBA Draft is what the Los Angeles Lakers will do with USC freshman guard Bronny James. James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, has been linked to Los Angeles for some time to potentially pair up with his father.
With the Lakers looking for a new head coach, some believe that the new coach could play a role in how they see Bronny. Los Angeles wants to develop more young talent and Bronny could be a key piece in this.
The team made a run at UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley but he decided to stay in college. Part of their reasoning for Hurley was his strong success in developing players, with Bronny at the forefront of those thoughts.
Now with Hurley declining Los Angeles, should the Lakers still go after Bronny? The answer is yes.
While Bronny is a work in progress on the court, many believe that he can grow into an impactful NBA player. Los Angeles will need to give him the time and space to grow his game but luckily for them, he isn't likely to make a big impact in the NBA right away anyway.
If the Lakers do take Bronny in the draft, they will need to be patient with him. His game is still fairly raw right now but he has shown some potential and great instincts.
Los Angeles has interest in selecting Bronny in the second round of the draft so it will be something to watch to see if it takes place. We could see Bronny and his dad link up in Los Angeles, marking the first of that kind in the NBA.
