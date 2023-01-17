On Sunday, your Los Angeles Lakers let veteran wing Sterling Brown's first 10-day contract with the club expire without opting to offer him a second deal or sign him for the season. It wasn't exactly a surprise, given the fact that Brown never scored a single point in his four games for LA (he played limited minutes, to be fair). LA head coach Darvin Ham didn't exactly offer up a vote of confidence when asked about Brown's future with the team over the weekend.

Sources inform Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times that LA intends to keep its 15th roster spot, created with Brown off the team's books, available in the immediate future.

Last Friday, the Lakers worked out two longtime NBA centers, free agents DeMarcus Cousins and Meyers, and while both players reportedly impressed LA personnel, it sure seems like neither is going to be wearing the purple and gold any time soon.

Given the stellar recent play of LA's two main backup centers (when Anthony Davis is healthy), Thomas Bryant and Wenyen Gabriel, it doesn't seem like either DeMarcus Cousins or Meyers Leonard would improve the club much, beyond those older, less athletic vets' ability to hit triples -- although Bryant has emerged as a solid three-point shooter himself, connecting on 42.4% of his 1.1 triples a night this season.

Keeping a roster spot open through at least the February 9th trade deadline makes sense from a pragmatic point of view, as the availability could set Los Angeles up for potential two-for-one deals (like, say, Russell Westbrook for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield).