Today, your Los Angeles Lakers will try to get another winning streak cooking when they face off against the surprisingly-good Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena.

38-year-old All-Star power forward LeBron James may not suit up as he deals with that pesky sore left ankle. So today's bets will not be particularly LeBron James-focused.

The Game Spread

Sacramento is favored to win by three points tonight on most betting sites. Even if LeBron James plays, this is honestly a pretty safe bet. The Kings are positively rolling right now, riding a four-game win streak and winners of seven of their last 10 games. Take the over.

Russell Westbrook's Total Points + Assists

The spread for the anticipated combined points and dimes from LA's $47.1 million reserve point guard is listed at 29.5. For the year, Brodie is averaging 15.7 points and 7.8 assists, which together (23.5) would be a hair under that 29.5 number. Westbrook has been on a bit of a hot streak lately, however. Across his last five games, he's averaging 24 points on 48.9% field goal shooting, plus 8.4 assists, which would put him safely above that over/under. For LA to have any shot to win tonight, Westbrook will need to feed his teammates and score aggressively. Take the over.

All these numbers are via The Action Network.

The action tips off at 7:30 p.m. PT, and is watchable on Spectrum SportsNet.