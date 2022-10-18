Lakers News: Where L.A. Fits In Zach Lowe's League Pass Rankings

ESPN NBA reporter Zach Lowe has unveiled his compulsively readable annual "League Pass Rankings," an appraisal not exclusively of the quality, but more of the watchability of the league's 30 franchises. Your Los Angeles Lakers ranked significantly higher on this list than they typically do when it comes to their actual season expectations.

Lowe is clearly bullish on the team's watchability, if not its ultimate quality. He notes that he actually had the team ranked second overall in his 2021 League Pass list, owing primarily to his interest in the fit of the team's then newly-acquired veteran point guard Russell Westbrook alongside stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Lowe calls last season's club, which allocated major minutes for veterans who are no longer in the league this year, was actually somewhat monotonous as a watch.

Though Lowe notes James and Davis remain interesting, he doesn't view this year's vintage of the team as much of an upgrade.