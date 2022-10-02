Lakers News: Where Non-LeBron Lakers Rank In ESPN's Top 100

Although the big Los Angeles Lakers-centric headline to come out of ESPN's recent NBArank top 100 player list may have been the decline of LeBron James from No. 3 to No. 6, some other Lakers did in fact make the cut, and they too descended from their rankings last year.

Anthony Davis plummeted from a ninth place ranking on the 2021 list to the No. 20 spot this year. Dave McMenamin of ESPN cites Davis's health struggles as the big reason for the drop, noting that A.D. has been sidelined across 78 out of 154 possible regular season games.

Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook fell a whopping 36 places, from No. 29 to No. 65. Honestly, that's a bit generous. Somewhat incredibly, Westbrook is ranked ahead of rumored L.A. trade targets like Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (No. 66) and shooting guard Buddy Hield (No. 90), plus Utah Jazz guards Jordan Clarkson (No. 85) and Mike Conley (No. 89).

Westbrook's miserable defense and shooting, plus some poor late-game decision-making, helped doom the Lakers to a 33-49 finish and the Western Conference's No. 11 seed in the 2021-22 season.

Patrick Beverley, who is L.A.'s actual third-best player ahead of Westbrook, did not make the cut.