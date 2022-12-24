As your Los Angeles Lakers appear to be pivoting to a smaller move than their long-rumored Russell Westbrook trade plan, two big names have emerged as obvious candidates in such an exchange: veteran point guards Kendrick Nunn and Patrick Beverley, both of whom are on non-minimum contracts (Nunn is making $5.3 million this year, Beverley $13 million), both of whom have been pressed into shooting guard duty thanks to L.A.'s glut of mediocre veteran point guards, and both of whom haven't been very good on their new team.

Yes, technically Nunn was a Laker last year, but seeing as how he never suited up during the regular season due to a lingering bone bruise issue, I'm going to count this disappointing 2022-23 season run for him as his first L.A. year.

But I digress.

Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer reports that the Lakers seem willing to offer teams the expiring contracts of Nunn and/or Beverly in addition to a "heavily protected" upcoming first-round draft pick (this year, the team can flip its picks in 2027 and/or 2029). Fischer notes that, should Beverley be sent to a situation where a club is tanking and be able to negotiate a buyout, he would prefer to return to the Minnesota Timberwolves after reaching free agency.

Minnesota has had an uneven start to the year, having gone just 16-16 after trading a bevy of picks and veteran assets (including Beverley) to secure the services of All-Star center Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year. Beverley could provide a stabilizing veteran presence on the club and could help defend on the perimeter, but the Timberwolves should not ask him to do much else, like score or avoid fouling.