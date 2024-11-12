Where the Lakers Stand After Ten Games This Season
The Los Angeles Lakers are 10 games into their first season under new head coach JJ Redick, and off to a 6-4 start. The Lakers got off to a fast start under Redick, winning their first three games of the season for the first time since 2011. Before this run, the Lakers had not even won a season opener since 2016.
The Lakers quick start came to a head when Los Angeles went out on the road. The Lakers went just 1-4 on their road trip, losing games to the Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, and Cleveland Cavaliers. The Lakers returned home on Friday, and have won their last two games.
The Lakers have capitalized on homecourt advantage this season, winning all five of their home games so far. They have played much better at home than on the road early this season, and will have to improve their road play to emerge as true contenders.
The offense has primarily revolved around Anthony Davis to start the season. Redick has prioritized centering the offense around Davis and ensuring he has opportunities to get the ball and shoot. Davis is averaging 31.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game this season. He ranks second in the NBA in points per game and is shooting a career-high rate of 57.7 percent from the field. He has already won a Western Conference Player of the Week before thanks to his strong start.
The main concern for Davis early on is his health. Davis has already dealt with an ankle injury this season and left Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors early with an eye injury.
Outside of Davis, the Lakers have already experimented with moving parts around on the team. Redick moved D'Angelo Russell to the bench and Cam Reddish up to the starting lineup last week. The move has worked. Russell provides the team with the needed scoring spark off the bench, and Reddish has given the team a lift defensively, helping the Lakers win their last two games.
The Lakers are currently in sixth place in Western Conference. They are one of four teams in the Western Conference with a 6-4 record, along with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, and Los Angeles Clippers. The Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets, and Memphis Grizzlies are ranked higher in the Western standings.
