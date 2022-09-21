Skip to main content
Lakers News: Where Will L.A. Finish In The West?

Lakers News: Where Will L.A. Finish In The West?

If the team really isn't going to trade Russell Westbrook, will it return to the postseason?

The DraftKings over/under line for Lakers wins this season is 45.5 wins.

This number is the eighth-highest in the Western Conference on the site, below the Los Angeles Clippers (52.5 wins), Phoenix Suns and the reigning champion Golden State Warriors (51.5), the Denver Nuggets (49.5), the Memphis Grizzlies and the Dallas Mavericks (48.5) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (48.5). 

L.A. is, perhaps optimistically, listed above the up-and-coming New Orleans Pelicans (44.5), whose athleticism and energy helped them pushed the top-seeded Suns to a tough six-game first-round series last year, even without their supposed best player, always-injured power forward Zion Williamson. Pelicans guard CJ McCollum's old team, the Portland Trail Blazers, rounds out the top 10 in the West with an over/under line of 39.5 wins.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

So, assuming Los Angeles team really doesn't want to trade current starting point guard Russell Westbrook, will it return to the postseason in 2022-23?

There aren't a ton of post-Patrick Beverley trade preseason power rankings out there just yet from the national experts. Marc Stein cooked up a new-ish Substack list, written before Dennis Schröder had joined the team. Bill Simmons, avowed Lakers loather, remains similarly pessimistic in something of an informal power ranking:

Stein lists the Lakers as being the 18th-best team among all 30 NBA clubs, and ninth-best in the West. Stein believes that "a lot has to go right" for L.A. to return to the postseason next year, which James promised it would do. Stein cites two big issues as his reasons for skepticism: the health of James and Davis and the fit of Westbrook.

I'd add to that the Lakers' utter confusion about how to assemble their backcourt. The team currently fields four proud vets, all of whom have spent the majority of their careers to this point as starters, all listed at 6'3". Reports indicate that L.A. hopes to play Beverley and Kendrick Nunn at shooting guard, while prioritizing Westbrook and Schröder at the point. L.A. also has Lonnie Walker IV, Austin Reaves, and maybe even rookie second-round pick Max Christie vying for minutes at the two. If L.A. moves on from Westbrook at some point this year, maybe it can make the postseason. 

As currently comprised, the team lacks consistent shooting and defense and could struggle to make the playoffs.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James, Anthony Davis
News

Lakers News: 2022-23 Lakers Born To Lose?

By Alex Kirschenbaum
lebron james bronny james bryce james 2021
News

Lakers News: What Could An Upcoming CBA Revision Mean For Bryce James?

By Alex Kirschenbaum
LeBron James thinks Bobby Portia made a dirty play
News

Lakers News: NBA Twitter Responds To Latest LeBron James Look

By Alex Kirschenbaum
dennis schroder lakers 2021
News

Lakers News: Dennis Schröder Leads Germany To EuroBasket Bronze

By Alex Kirschenbaum
russell westbrook 2022
News

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook, Sixth Man?

By Alex Kirschenbaum
byron scott 2016
News

Lakers News: L.A. Battled Some Familiar Faces En Route To Its Three-Peat

By Alex Kirschenbaum
shaquille o'neal 2020
News

Lakers News: "Legacy" Week 7 Recap - A Series Of Bitter Divorces

By Alex Kirschenbaum
lebron james purple jersey 2022
News

Lakers News: LeBron James Fetes Opening Of His Own Building On Nike Campus

By Alex Kirschenbaum