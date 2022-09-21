The DraftKings over/under line for Lakers wins this season is 45.5 wins.

This number is the eighth-highest in the Western Conference on the site, below the Los Angeles Clippers (52.5 wins), Phoenix Suns and the reigning champion Golden State Warriors (51.5), the Denver Nuggets (49.5), the Memphis Grizzlies and the Dallas Mavericks (48.5) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (48.5).

L.A. is, perhaps optimistically, listed above the up-and-coming New Orleans Pelicans (44.5), whose athleticism and energy helped them pushed the top-seeded Suns to a tough six-game first-round series last year, even without their supposed best player, always-injured power forward Zion Williamson. Pelicans guard CJ McCollum's old team, the Portland Trail Blazers, rounds out the top 10 in the West with an over/under line of 39.5 wins.

So, assuming Los Angeles team really doesn't want to trade current starting point guard Russell Westbrook, will it return to the postseason in 2022-23?

There aren't a ton of post-Patrick Beverley trade preseason power rankings out there just yet from the national experts. Marc Stein cooked up a new-ish Substack list, written before Dennis Schröder had joined the team. Bill Simmons, avowed Lakers loather, remains similarly pessimistic in something of an informal power ranking:

Stein lists the Lakers as being the 18th-best team among all 30 NBA clubs, and ninth-best in the West. Stein believes that "a lot has to go right" for L.A. to return to the postseason next year, which James promised it would do. Stein cites two big issues as his reasons for skepticism: the health of James and Davis and the fit of Westbrook.

I'd add to that the Lakers' utter confusion about how to assemble their backcourt. The team currently fields four proud vets, all of whom have spent the majority of their careers to this point as starters, all listed at 6'3". Reports indicate that L.A. hopes to play Beverley and Kendrick Nunn at shooting guard, while prioritizing Westbrook and Schröder at the point. L.A. also has Lonnie Walker IV, Austin Reaves, and maybe even rookie second-round pick Max Christie vying for minutes at the two. If L.A. moves on from Westbrook at some point this year, maybe it can make the postseason.

As currently comprised, the team lacks consistent shooting and defense and could struggle to make the playoffs.