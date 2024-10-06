Which Lakers Deserve to Make JJ Redick's Expected 9-Man Rotation?
The 2023-24 Los Angeles Lakers roster looks very smiliar to last years team with the biggest departures being Spencer Dinwiddie and Taurean Prince. Prince elected to join now assistant coach Darvin Ham on the Milwaukee Bucks, while Dinwiddie returned to the Dallas Mavericks. During media day interviews, newly appointed Lakers head coach JJ Redick announced his starting lineup which consisted of D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis. Reddick decided to go forward with this group due to the success they had a season ago.
"I like the fact that in the games they played together last year, they were 23-10 with essentially the equivalent of a top-five defense. I like the size a lot, particularly, you know, that front line with Rui and LeBron and AD," Redick told gathered reporters at his media day presser, per Mike Trudell of Lakers.com.
Now the question becomes, which four players will crack the Lakers' bench rotation to allow them go into the season with nine contributors?
1. Gabe Vincent
Gabe Vincent, one of the Lakers' key offseason acquisitions in 2023, has the ability to space the floor and defend opposing guards. He missed a majority of last season due to a knee injury, but reassured reporters on Monday that he is healthy and ready to make an impact. His role as a defensive guard who can knock down three-pointers will likely secure him a regular spot.
2. Max Christie
In the offseason Christie signed a four-year $32 million contract to remain a member of the Lakers. The front-office in Los Angeles clearly thinks highly of their young wing as he did not play much a season ago. With the Lakers deciding to move off Taurean Prince in the offseason, it seems like that has a lot to do with their faith in Christie's development.
3. Cam Reddish
Last season Reddish flashed the potential that made him such a coveted player coming out of high school. The former five-star recruit had a difficult time finding a home to start his NBA career, however, as a Laker Reddish showed that he could be a special 3-and-D wing if he can confidently put it all together. Jared Vanderbilt is not expected to be available to start the NBA season, which will give a Reddish a great opportunity to show that he can have a major impact on this squad.
4. Christian Koloko
The Lakers signed Koloko to a two-way deal this offseason as they have needed depth in the front court for while now. Anthony Davis has thrived with defensive-minded and physical centers which could make him a likely member of the Lakers' nine-man rotation. As the seven-footer waits for his approval by the NBA fitness panel, his availability on opening night could be key, especially with big man Christian Wood likely out to begin the season as he recovers from a minor knee surgery.
