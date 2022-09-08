New Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham attended new Lakers point guard Patrick Beverley's introductory press conference earlier this week at the team's El Segundo practice facility. Incumbent starting point guard Russell Westbrook also showed his support to the team's latest edition, though all parties are aware there remains a distinct possibility Westbrook is traded for depth beyond the point guard position before the 2022-23 NBA season kicks off.

In addition to Beverley, who arrived in L.A. through a trade last month with the Utah Jazz for young Lakers Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, Ham also spoke to gathered reporters. He raved about what Beverley could bring to the Lakers, specifically citing the 10-year veteran 3-and-D point guard's team-oriented mentality and his defensive moxie.

Perhaps most fascinating, to this writer anyway, was what Ham said with regards to exactly who he envisioned as his starting backcourt. Given Beverley's abilities as a shooter and perimeter defender, and his competence as a secondary passer, he makes sense to be penciled in as the day-one starting point guard.

Per Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Ham noted that it was possible Westbrook would start alongside Beverley... "[if] they play defense." Given that Beverley is a three-time All-Defensive Team honoree, it seems as if that answer wasn't exactly directed at him. "

“We’ve got a while," Ham continued. "That’s still a ways off, but definitely. … It’s definitely a bullet in the chamber. We’re looking forward to it, man. Those guys in the backcourt together, man.”

Ham, who was previously an assistant with the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks under head coach Mike Budenholzer, noted that at least three other guards are being looked at as starters: usual suspects Kendrick Nunn, Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker IV. Nunn and Walker were signed to the team's mid-level exception in consecutive seasons, while second-year shooting guard Reaves emerged as an intriguing rookie last season after going undrafted out of the University of Oklahoma in 2021.

Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet delved into the starter situation based on Ham's comments at the presser, as well:

Nunn, who missed all of the 2021-22 season with an ankle sprain and subsequent bone bruise in his knee, has impressed his new coach. Buha revealed that the 6'2" combo guard has primarily been rehabilitating through his individual workouts and lifting thus far:

Starting Nunn alongside Beverley would help space the floor for L.A., but his of course remains a huge question mark. Nunn, 27, is a career 36.4% three-point shooter on 5.8 attempts a night. Beverley is a career 37.8% three-point shooter on 4.2 looks a night over the course of his 10-year career. LeBron James is one of the few other above-average three-point shooters on the roster, assuming his 35.9% shooting on a career-most 8.0 attempts carries over from last season. As something of a minus defender even in the best of circumstances, Nunn could put a strain on Beverley, an excellent perimeter defender, when it comes to guarding larger wings.

Walker's appeal is somewhat theoretical. An athletic 6'4" shooting guard out of the University of Miami, Walker never developed into much of a shooter during his four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs.

The 6'5" Reaves has a solid handle and has shown some defensive flash, but his three-point shooting at the NBA level was inconsistent last year. In college, he connected on a solid 34.7% of his 3.7 triples a night.

Westbrook is a very good passer (albeit before the last two minutes of a game) and rebounder, and still an above-average NBA athlete, even though he's no longer quite in his speed demon prime. He can't shoot and seems allergic to defense or off-ball cutting. He may be the most talented guard on the team's roster outside of Beverley, but he could also be the most awkward fit in a starting line-up. Among these imperfect choices, Westbrook may make the least sense to start alongside Beverley.

Of course, the most sensible thing to do would be for L.A. to offload Westbrook's expiring $47.1 million contract in exchange for some wing and big man depth. It's possible that this path could yield a shooting guard upgrade, too.