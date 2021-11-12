Lakers: Why Anthony Davis Stopped Birthday Boy Russell Westbrook From Blowing Out Candles

New Los Angeles Lakers/old UCLA legend point guard Russell Westbrook turns 33 today!

Despite some typically eye-popping numbers, Westbrook has had a choppy two-way start to the Lakers' 7-5 season thus far, mired in late-game miscues on both sides of the ball.

Regardless of Westbrook's current season, his place in history is secure. Brodie certainly has enjoyed a cumulative career worth celebrating. Between his nine All-Star appearances, 2017 MVP award (which in fairness probably should have gone to San Diego State legend Kawhi Leonard), and nine All-NBA honors (twice as a First Teamer, five times as a Second Teamer, and twice as a Third Teamer), plus significant playoff successes with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets, Russell Westbrook has already had a Hall of Fame career. That his was one of the new names added to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team is not a surprise.

The rest of the way is just icing on the cake.

One note about that cake, though...

It appears fellow 75th Anniversary Team honoree/future Hall of Famer Anthony Davis playfully needled Russ on his special day. A video taken from Kendrick Nunn's latest Instagram Story shows Westbrook on the verge of blowing out the candles for a celebratory cake delivered his way at a team practice. Davis leans in and prevents the action, saying, "Whoa... COVID!" in reference to Westbrook exhaling at full force. Westbrook chuckles and instead waves his hands to dispel the smoke from the lit candles.

It's a fun, playful moment.

This season with the Lakers, his 14th in the NBA, the Long Beach product is averaging 19.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game. We're not going to talk about his shooting percentages given that it's his special day and all.

Here's hoping Westbrook, Davis, and the rest of the healthy Lakers can gear up and deliver Russ a birthday win tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves.