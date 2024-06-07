Why Has JJ Redick Only Been Connected with Lakers Among All 2024 Head Coach Openings?
One of the largest storylines surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers has been the pursuit of former NBA guard JJ Redick to be the next head coach. While other names have come up, including UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley, Redick has remained steadfast in all of this.
However, despite him being seen by many as an up-and-coming coach in the league, he has only really been connected to the Lakers. He did interview for the open Charlotte Hornets job but hasn't been connected with the open Cleveland Cavaliers or Washington Wizards job when it was available.
Could this mean that it's Lakers or bust for Redick? Likely so.
Redick probably wants to join a team with title aspirations, which makes his lack of connection to the Cavaliers' job a little weird. His relationship with LeBron James also likely comes into play here and he could serve the Lakers well with his ability to win a press conference.
If the Lakers do ultimately hire Redick to be the next head coach, it would be a gamble of a move. He has no prior experience at any level coaching but the team has gotten to know him through interviews and watching his basketball podcasts over the years.
It would be a risk for sure but Redick could become the next great coach in the NBA. It could also go in the other direction, which could be why other teams are giving pause to the thought of hiring him.
Whatever the Lakers do, this hire needs to be the right one. They have cycled through coaches over the years and they need to bring some stability to the table.
