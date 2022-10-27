Lakers News: Why It's Okay To Question The Jeanie Buss Era

Do your Los Angeles Lakers have a Jeanie Buss problem?

Marc Stein writes on Substack that the Jeanie Buss era has been a remarkably erratic experience for L.A., with plenty of valleys and only a handful of peaks. Stein notes that there was a marked difference between the way Pelinka's first extension was announced, in 2020 with significant fanfare, and the way the team let slip that he had been extended again, this time through 2026, by way of a leak to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports during the team's preseason.

Ben Golliver of The Washington Post indicates that the Lakers have started 0-4 three times across the nine seasons since Jeanie Buss assumed her current role of team governor.

Stein, who wrote the piece when L.A. was merely 0-3 (i.e. prior to the team's lethargic 110-99 loss last night against the Nuggets in Denver), feels that Pelinka and Buss appear to be hesitant when it comes to pulling the trigger on a potential Russell Westbrook trade.