Lakers News: Why Juan Toscano-Anderson Missed The Lakers' Second Timberwolves Preseason Contest

Head coach Darvin Ham had stressed that he would play his regular Los Angeles Lakers rotation for the team's final two preseason games, yesterday against the Minnesota Timberwolves and tomorrow against the Sacramento Kings. Last night, when the dust had settled, one familiar face you'd expect to be part of that lineup was missing: forward Juan Toscano-Anderson, signed away from the title-winning Golden State Warriors on a veteran's minimum contract this summer.

It turns out Toscano-Anderson sat out the Lakers' eventual 118-113 loss for a reason. Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports that JTA bruised his lower back following an in-game fall Sunday in L.A.'s 124-121 victory over Toscano's former team, the Lakers' lone preseason W to date.

Toscano-Anderson started at power forward for the Warriors bout on Sunday. He scored an efficient six points on 3-of-5 shooting from the field, in addition to grabbing three boards, dishing out two assists, and notching two steals and a block.

Trudell notes that L.A. is set to assess the back again today before making a decision about the 6'6" forward's availability ahead of the team's sixth, and last, preseason contest, against the Sacramento Kings tomorrow.

The 29-year-old out of Marquette played a limited role on last season's championship-winning Warriors franchise, but may get a bigger opportunity with Los Angeles as a potential small ball stretch four. In 2021-22, he averaged 4.1 points on .489/.322/.571 shooting, plus 2.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 0.7 steals in just 13.6 minutes a night. Toscano-Anderson is a career 36.1% three-point shooter on a scant 1.5 attempts, and surely the Lakers are hoping he can have a similar level of efficiency nearer to that mark than to his output from long range last year.

JTA is not the only Laker dealing with an injury and an uncertain status today. It was recently revealed that wing Lonnie Walker IV appears to have suffered a sprain of the left ankle that had limited him up to last week.