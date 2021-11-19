Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Lakers: Why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Son Could Be Going To Jail
    Why the son of the Lakers legend has received a six-month sentence.
    Per an ESPN report, 29-year-old Adam Abdul-Jabbar, son of legendary Lakers Hall of Fame center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, stabbed his 60-year-old San Clemente neighbor, Raymond Windsor, in the back of the head, the neck, the back, and the stomach with a hunting knife, fracturing his skull and causing him to almost bleed to death. They were apparently engaged in a war of words over garbage cans. 

    The younger Abdul-Jabbar was sentenced to just six months in jail and two years of probation for the offense, though prosecuting attorneys sought a harsher seven-year sentence. The Orange County district attorney noted that Abdul-Jabbar will apply for house arrest, and his request will be considered by probation officials. 

    "This slap on the wrist is an absolute miscarriage of justice," DA Todd Spitzer said following the news. "This man nearly bled to death in front of the emergency room doors after being stabbed so violently over and over that his skull was fractured."

    According to CBS News, Adam Abdul-Jabbar pled guilty to four counts. Windsor has also filed a civil suit over the incident.

    kareem abdul jabbar usa today
    News

