On the Bally Sports program "Ballin' With Bally," co-host Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson told co-host Sandeep Chandook (video link) why he believes your Los Angeles Lakers could have been holding off on reporting the exact nature of All-Star center Anthony Davis's major foot injury, and mildly obfuscating a potential timeline for his recovery.

"Just in my searching and ability to talk to different folks within the organization, one person did share -- and I tweeted the other day -- that it could be longer than a month, as it was initially reported that he could be out," Robinson said. "It could be two-to-three months instead of that one month timeframe. And then on-record and talking to Darvin Ham, he made emphasis to the fact that he was seeing doctors and more, but I know that the Lakers have been pretty tight-lipped about just the whole situation."

"I do know in my reporting, just my experience, they often do underreport what it is that is going on," Robinson noted. "And I can kind of go back to LeBron, when he got hurt in that Christmas game back in 2018. I had reported a month later that his injury was worse than people gave credence to, with his hamstring. He could miss half the season, I think I said. We found out later that his groin injury was worse [than the team was initially letting on]. In this situation with Davis, I hope for the best."

This thinking proved to be on-point, as it was later revealed that Davis had incurred a stress injury that could require surgery. There is also reportedly a chance that, should Davis respond to rest, he may be able to return to the court right around that initially projected one month timeline (he has been out since last Friday, December 16th).