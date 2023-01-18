On Monday night, in a relatively defense-free 140-132 victory over the league-worst Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James scored a season-most 48 points while shooting 16-of-26 from the floor and and 11-of-12 from the free throw line. He also passed for nine dimes and grabbed eight rebounds, all in 35:51 minutes of action.

And the 38-year-old did it all on the second night of a back-to-back!

Following the bout, the 6'9" superstar spoke with attendant press about his decision to play both Monday against the Rockets and Sunday, in a heartbreaking 113-112 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

"It's kind of weird 'cause I don't feel [the weight of playing two games straight]," James said. "I was extremely exhausted today, extremely tired. Body was sore from the battle that we had yesterday versus Philly. But I guess once I step on the floor for warmups and the crowd fills in, it's my job to play the best way I can."

"Obviously I'm not gonna be perfect, I'm not gonna make every shot. I just try to lock in on the job at hand and I could've very easily [taken] tonight off, but I don't feel like the momentum of our ball club could use me taking a night off [Monday] I don't feel like I wanted to sit on that loss with Philly last night, I wanted to kind of get that out of my taste buds and see if we could win a ball game tonight. It was a complete team effort and I just try to make plays."

In his 20th NBA season, James remains one of the league's elite scoring threats, It's incredibly impressive that he's doing all this in 36.2 minutes a night, and is open to playing both evenings of select back-to-back game sets.