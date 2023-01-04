$13 million Los Angeles Lakers starting shooting guard Patrick Beverley spoke with reporters following the team's 121-115 victory against the Charlotte Hornets Monday. Beverley's output wasn't particularly spectacular, as the 6'1" two-guard's play continued to make the case for his benching. He scored just six points on 2-of-7 shooting from the floor, grabbed seven rebounds, and dished out fewer assists (two) than he had turnovers (three).

Beverley relayed to the gathered media how, despite the Lakers' 16-21 record, all the team's opponents get amped to face off against them due to the weight of their franchise's NBA legacy.

"Just trying to get it done defensively," Beverley said of how the team has managed to more or less tread water since losing Anthony Davis to a right foot stress injury last month. "Obviously this road trip we also gave up a ton of points. But we're trying to take [it] a game at a time."

"We're basketball players so it's just being prepared, going out there, the 'it' factor," Beverley noted about how the Lakers were planning to tackle a surfeit of home games this month. "Understanding, you know, any team that plays us, they're not playing our record, they're playing the name across the jersey so, everyone's looking to beat us, so keeping that intensity the whole game with hard work and staying disciplined."

The Lakers will next get an opportunity to inch closer to a .500 record tonight when they host the Miami Heat at Crypto.com Arena, starting at 7 p.m. PT.