Lakers News: Why Tim Legler Thinks Team USA Could Lose in Paris Olympics
Team USA will start their road to their fifth consecutive gold medal on Sunday against Team Serbia. Team USA, led by Lakers superstar LeBron James and Anthony Davis, is favored to bring home the gold; however, as time has passed, the world has caught up to the U.S. in basketball terms.
Basketball has become a global game in the past 30 years. Countries worldwide are no longer pushovers, which will be a challenge for Team USA. This year's Olympic Games will be their most challenging to date despite the talent they possess. It would be a shock if Team USA were returning from Paris without the gold medal, but it wouldn't be a shock to ESPN analyst Tim Legler.
Legler appeared on ESPN's "NBA Today" and discussed the possibility of Team USA losing the Olympic games.
"I just think the way we got about formulating these teams and just expect because they have more talent, and these are household names, we could roll out the ball and they could just go, that's just not the case anymore," said Legler. "Basketball requires a rhythm and a sacrifice, and continuity that is very difficult to find in this amount of time. That is why I think Team USA will be threatened on multiple nights in this tournament. It's not going to shock me to see them lose."
"Some of these other international teams ... [they] look like more what actual basketball looks like rather than a collection of All-Stars," Legler continued.
There is no doubt Team USA will have its hands full. The world has caught up; this game doesn't just belong to the Americans, which is why these Olympic Games will be the toughest. USA will have to earn it, and they'll look to rely on Davis, James, and the others to bring home the gold.
Anything other than a gold medal will be disappointing.
More Lakers: LeBron James Unpacks Clutch Effort vs Team Germany