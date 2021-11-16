Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Lakers: Why Vanessa Bryant Was Ordered To Hand Over Therapy Records
    Publish date:

    Lakers: Why Vanessa Bryant Was Ordered To Hand Over Therapy Records

    A judge has ruled that Kobe's widow has to pass along her private therapy records.
    Author:

    A judge has ruled that Kobe's widow has to pass along her private therapy records.

    Today, federal magistrate judge Charles Eick ordered the records of Vanessa Bryant's private sessions with her therapist by November 29th, dating back to January 2017, per Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today. This was done at the behest of the legal representation of Los Angeles County, with whom Mrs. Bryant is currently embroiled in a lawsuit.

    This all ties back to Bryant's lawsuit against LA County for invasion of privacy, claiming that she incurred (pretty understandable) emotional distress after first responders allegedly sent pictures of the fatal helicopter accident that killed her husband, Lakers Hall of Fame shooting guard Kobe Bryant, and their daughter, Gianna. Los Angeles County had previously requested therapy records from Mrs. Bryant dating back to January 2010.

    Eick ruled that Mrs. Bryant's therapy records “are plainly relevant to the claims and defenses herein and, as narrowed by this order, the requests are proportional to the needs of the case.”

    Read More

    LA County's argument in favor of requesting the therapy records is that Mrs. Bryant's feelings were a result of cumulative grief at the losses of her family members, not at the first responders' negligence in sharing inappropriate imagery of the nine accident victims.

    Mrs. Bryant’s legal representation balked at the demand from LA County last Friday. “This effort should be seen for what it is: an attempt to bully Mrs. Bryant into dropping her case to avoid her private therapy records being brandished in open court and reported on by media outlets,” Bryant's lawyer Mari Saigal responded in a court document.

    vanessa-bryant
    News

    Lakers: Why Vanessa Bryant Was Ordered To Hand Over Therapy Records

    18 minutes ago
    alex caruso-usa today
    News

    Lakers: Alex Caruso is Expecting Some Emotions in His Return to Los Angeles

    7 hours ago
    melo-lbj-usatoday
    News

    Lakers: LA is Paying Luol Deng the Same Amount as These 3 Stars

    10 hours ago
    alex caruso-usa today
    News

    Lakers: Anthony Davis Jokes About Facing Former Teammate Alex Caruso This Week

    12 hours ago
    pat-bev
    News

    Lakers: Patrick Beverley Reminisces How LA Became a Clipper Town

    Nov 14, 2021
    kent bazemore 11-12 usa today
    News

    Lakers: These Ex-Starters Are Out Of The Rotation

    Nov 14, 2021
    frank-vogel
    News

    Lakers: Frank Vogel’s Thoughts on Talen Horton-Tucker Debut

    Nov 14, 2021
    wayne-ellington
    News

    Lakers: Three Thoughts to Sunday’s Win Against the Spurs

    Nov 14, 2021