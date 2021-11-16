Lakers: Why Vanessa Bryant Was Ordered To Hand Over Therapy Records

Today, federal magistrate judge Charles Eick ordered the records of Vanessa Bryant's private sessions with her therapist by November 29th, dating back to January 2017, per Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today. This was done at the behest of the legal representation of Los Angeles County, with whom Mrs. Bryant is currently embroiled in a lawsuit.

This all ties back to Bryant's lawsuit against LA County for invasion of privacy, claiming that she incurred (pretty understandable) emotional distress after first responders allegedly sent pictures of the fatal helicopter accident that killed her husband, Lakers Hall of Fame shooting guard Kobe Bryant, and their daughter, Gianna. Los Angeles County had previously requested therapy records from Mrs. Bryant dating back to January 2010.

Eick ruled that Mrs. Bryant's therapy records “are plainly relevant to the claims and defenses herein and, as narrowed by this order, the requests are proportional to the needs of the case.”

LA County's argument in favor of requesting the therapy records is that Mrs. Bryant's feelings were a result of cumulative grief at the losses of her family members, not at the first responders' negligence in sharing inappropriate imagery of the nine accident victims.

Mrs. Bryant’s legal representation balked at the demand from LA County last Friday. “This effort should be seen for what it is: an attempt to bully Mrs. Bryant into dropping her case to avoid her private therapy records being brandished in open court and reported on by media outlets,” Bryant's lawyer Mari Saigal responded in a court document.