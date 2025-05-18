Wild Stat Shows How Ineffective Lakers' Jaxson Hayes Was in Postseason
Los Angeles Lakers big man Jaxson Hayes had one of his worst performances as a member of the purple and gold during the first round of the playoffs. He was unplayable throughout the series and was little to no factor on either side of the court against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Hayes struggled to find his rhythm, and a recent statistic underscores just how much he fell short of expectations.
Denver Nuggets star forward Aaron Gordon is playing in Game 7 of the second round against the Oklahoma City Thunder after being listed as doubtful due to a Grade 2 hamstring strain. Not only is he playing, but he's doing his best to lead his team to the next round.
Gordon has nine rebounds in the contest through one half of basketball on Sunday, one more than Hayes had throughout the five-game series.
Hayes had a total of eight rebounds in five games and 30 minutes of action.
This story will be updated….