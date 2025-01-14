Wild Trade Proposal Sees Lakers Send Off LeBron James For Massive Haul
The NBA trade deadline is right around the corner, and fans can expect to see lots of movement between now and February 6. The Los Angeles Lakers are one of several teams expected to make more moves, as the team could still use a couple more pieces to make them championship contenders.
In a wild trade proposal with the Golden State Warriors, the Lakers send their star forward LeBron James to the Bay for a huge return to the Lakers.
In return for the future Hall-of-Famer, the Lakers would receive forward Jonathan Kuminga, small forward Andrew Wiggins, guard Buddy Hield, guard Gary Payton II, and a 2025 first-round pick (top-five unprotected).
While the Warriors would be sending out a huge package to the Lakers, the idea of James and Warriors’ Steph Curry and Draymond Green teaming up rings championship bells in the ears of many. The hype around a potential team-up between Curry and James grew tremendously after the two stars played together in the 2024 Summer Olympics and brought home the gold.
With James on the Warriors, the pressure for Curry to be the primary ball handler at all times significantly decreases. James bolsters one of the best playmaking abilities in the league, even still at age 40. The veteran core in James, Curry, and Green all have vast playoff experience, that could help them advance in the playoffs.
The Warriors may not be as deep, but any team that shares eight NBA Championships between their two best players can be an assumed contender.
As for the Lakers, losing James could be a major blow, but the addition of the Warriors players, plus a protected first round draft pick could be just what the team needs in order to fully rebuild like they intend to. There’s still veteran leadership in Anthony Davis, and lots more reliable options offensively to help the Lakers immediately improve in the West.
The Lakers have struggled finding consistency in their offense. James, Davis, and guard Austin Reaves take on the bulk of the scoring, and the help of a few more options could be beneficial for the team.
The Lakers have also battled significant injuries this season, with several key players missing time on the floor this season. A trade this massive seems wild initially, but it could be a great idea moving forward for both teams. It could definitely be worth looking into a little further.
