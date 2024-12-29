Will Anthony Davis Play? Full Lakers vs Kings Injury Report Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers are gearing up for a Saturday night clash with the Sacramento Kings, after coming off their huge NBA Christmas Day victory against the Golden State Warriors. As they prepare for the game, the status of star center Anthony Davis remains uncertain. Davis suffered a left ankle sprain during the first quarter against the Warriors and was unable to return for the rest of the game.
The Lakers updated the injury report following Friday’s practice, listing Davis as questionable for Saturday’s game. Lakers reporter Mike Trudell shared that Davis was at the team’s facility receiving treatment, and there was a chance he could make his return to the court for Saturday’s matchup.
Davis will go through his pregame workout with the intention of playing.
In Davis' absence, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, and Austin Reaves all rose to the occasion, stepping up to fill the void left by their injured center. James led the way on Christmas Day with a 31-point, 10-assist double-double, while Reaves recorded a triple-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. Reaves also delivered a game-winning layup with just one-second remaining.
After the game, James discussed the challenges of playing without Davis, emphasizing the need for everyone to elevate their game. “It’s always tough without AD,” James said. “Our job becomes even bigger, and we have to do more. Everyone has to contribute, especially defensively, since AD is our anchor. I thought the guys did a great job of playing together, executing offensively, and getting key stops against a really strong offensive team.”
Despite Davis' absence, the Lakers have won four of their last five games and currently hold the sixth spot in the Western Conference. Under James' leadership, the team is on the rise, but they'll need continued contributions from the entire roster to maintain their momentum. Players like Reaves have been stepping up recently, and James expressed confidence in his teammates.
"It’s all about trust,” James said. “The play was designed for me, but they doubled me. It’s always good to have multiple options on the floor, and AR has been in that situation before.”
Unfortunately, though, James has been ruled out ahead of Saturday’s showdown against the Kings. He’s been listed as suffering an illness that could keep him off the floor on Saturday. This comes as a serious blow for the Lakers as James has been exceptional in recent matchups, helping turn things around for this team.
