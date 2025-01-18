Will Anthony Davis Play? Full Lakers vs Nets Injury Report Released
The Lakers are set for an East vs West showdown against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday but could be without two of their best players. One of those players listed on the injury list is star center Anthony Davis. He was listed as probable ahead of Friday’s game but will sit out with left plantar fasciitis.
Davis was also listed as probable on the injury report for their previous matchup against the Miami Heat, but that didn’t stop him from recording 22 points in 37 minutes. He had a huge impact on both ends of the floor, grabbing 11 rebounds and two blocks.
Davis sustained the foot injury during the NBA Christmas Day matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Davis made an early exit, and would not return for the remainder of the matchup. Since then, the star center has been nursing the ailment, taking things game by game.
The Los Angeles Lakers are undeniably better when Anthony Davis is healthy, as his presence on both ends of the floor significantly boosts their performance. This season, Davis is averaging 25.8 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game, establishing himself as one of the league’s elite two-way players.
His ability to dominate in the paint, both offensively and defensively, anchors the Lakers’ defense, which ranks among the top in the league when he plays.
Davis’ rim protection and rebounding are pivotal to the team’s success. Without his presence, this team becomes vulnerable inside the paint. In games where he was missing, teams have scored more than the Lakers’ average points allowed, particularly from inside the long range. Davis also does a great job limiting second-chance points and is a catalyst in L.A.’s transition offense.
The Lakers’ defensive rating with Davis on the court is 108.7, compared to a much higher 112.6 when he’s off. The Lakers also struggle to generate efficient offense without his scoring and rebounding presence, leading to a more inconsistent attack.
It’s no question the Lakers are a much more complete team when Davis is healthy. His impact goes beyond stats, serving as the backbone of their defense while providing consistent scoring and rebounding. When he's unavailable, the team lacks the same level of cohesion and effectiveness.
Davis is having one of his best seasons as a Laker yet, and as the season progresses, the Lakers are hopeful he will become fully healthy, as the team relies heavily on his contribution to succeed.
