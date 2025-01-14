Will Anthony Davis Play vs Spurs? Full Lakers Injury Report Released
The Los Angeles Lakers season has been significantly affected by the ongoing L.A. wildfires, which have led to the postponement of three of their recent home games. However, their upcoming matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday is still scheduled to take place as planned.
Several members of the Lakers organization have felt the direct impact of the fires. Head coach J.J. Redick, for example, lost his home in the Palisades Fire, which has since spread southward towards Brentwood, the neighborhood where star forward LeBron James lives.
Fortunately, no other Lakers personnel have reported damage at this time.
That said, the Lakers’ injury report still includes two key players—LeBron James and Anthony Davis—both of whom are listed as probable for the upcoming matchup. James is dealing with a persistent left foot injury, which has already caused him to miss a few games this season.
Since returning in December, James has played a crucial role in the Lakers' resurgence, helping them secure important wins and climb the Western Conference standings. He is continuing to rehab his foot on a day-to-day basis. However, Davis will play in this game against San Antonio.
Despite the challenges, the Lakers have stayed focused on their preparations, with Redick seen practicing and taking shots during the week. Guard Austin Reaves emphasized that the court provides a sense of stability for the team during this difficult period.
"This is our safe place. Even before this tragedy, this was a space where we could come to clear our minds. It’s no different now," Reaves said.
Although uncertainty surrounds the Lakers' schedule in the wake of the fires, the team has managed to make the most of their time, gaining some unexpected rest before Monday's game.
Davis has been nursing a left plantar fasciitis injury, since exiting the NBA Christmas Day game early. Davis has been huge both offensively and defensively this season, and his presence is critical in the Lakers' success.
This season he’s averaging 25.8 points and 11.9 rebounds, making this one his best seasons as a Laker.
With both James and Davis uncertain for Monday, the Lakers could desperately use their contributions, especially considering the emotional toll of the wildfires and the extra time off they've had recently.
The league will continue to monitor the situation and make further scheduling decisions as necessary
More on Lakers: Lakers to Host Donation Drives at Games to Support LA Amid Devastating Wildfires