Will Austin Reaves Play vs Grizzlies? Lakers Release Injury Report
In a clash of Western Conference playoff hopefuls, the 44-29 Los Angeles Lakers are slated to square off against the 44-29 Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.
It will represent the first game Memphis has played since firing head coach Taylor Jenkins on Friday morning. He has been replaced with one of his assistants, 2024 EuroCup Coach of the Year Tuomas Iisalo, on an interim basis.
Read More: Grizzlies Surprisingly Fire Head Coach Just Before Game vs Lakers
L.A. currently occupies the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference, while Memphis is a slot below it at No. 5. If the postseason kicked off right now, the two clubs would face off against each other in a 4-5 matchup.
That's why every game down the home stretch of the season matters.
Although 21-time All-Star Lakers power forward LeBron James has recently been reincorporated into the team's lineup following a seven-game groin injury absence, it appears that another one of the club's best scorers and creators may sit out this must-win clash against the Grizzlies.
More Los Angeles Lakers: Former Lakers Sharpshooter Signs 10-Day Deal with East Squad
Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported Friday that guard Austin Reaves, the team's third-leading scorer, was considered questionable to suit up through a right ankle sprain.
Reserve power forward/center Maxi Kleber, who has yet to make his Lakers debut, remains on the shelf as he recuperates from a right foot surgery.
Reaves, 26, is in the midst of a breakout season for the Lakers.
Since L.A. traded to acquire five-time All-NBA First Team superstar guard Luka Doncic in February, questions have abounded about Reaves' fit next to Doncic and James, two elite scorers and ball handlers who both are less than fully engaged on defense.
More Los Angeles Lakers: Lakers' LeBron James Slams Entire Team for Breaking Down Against Bulls
Across 65 healthy contests this season, the 6-foot-5 "Hillbilly Kobe" is averaging a career-high 19.9 points on a .454/.358/.880 slash line, along with 5.9 dimes and 4.4 boards a night. Head coach JJ Redick has often had no choice but to play all three of Reaves, Doncic and James despite their defensive issues. Against an ailing Memphis club, he'd no doubt love to have that luxury.
At last, the Lakers have officially revealed Reaves' status for the matchup.
The action tips off at 5 p.m. PT in FedEx Forum. Los Angeles has lost three of its last four games, and is borderline desperate to right the ship against a reeling Grizzlies squad.
More Los Angeles Lakers:
Kendrick Perkins Claims Lakers' LeBron James Isn't Healthy
Lakers Predicted to Part with Rui Hachimura for Center in Massive Trade Proposal
JJ Redick Talks Bronny James' Biggest Improvement
NBA Insider Predicts LeBron James Could Leave Lakers Soon
For the latest Los Angeles Lakers news and notes, stay glued to Los Angeles Lakers On SI.