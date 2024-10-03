Will JJ Redick Break Curse of Post-Phil Jackson Coaches?
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a tumultuous history with head coaches, with none managing to stay longer than three seasons in recent years, even amidst moments of triumph. Despite Frank Vogel’s 2020 NBA championship run and Darvin Ham leading the team to the 2023 Western Conference Finals, both coaches fell victim to this trend, departing before the team could establish long-term stability. JJ Redick, the former NBA sharpshooter, basketball analyst, and now head coach, aims to break this infamous Lakers curse.
Redick’s hire comes with a unique blend of optimism and uncertainty. Though he lacks head coaching experience, Redick’s long NBA career as a cerebral, disciplined player has garnered respect around the league. He’s known for his basketball IQ, dedication to preparation, with a no-nonsense approach to both the mental and physical demands of the game. As a coach, these traits are invaluable, especially with a Los Angeles roster that features established stars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, alongside emerging talent.
One key element working in Redick's favor is his potential to command respect from players due to his playing career. Redick’s NBA experience, combined with his time as an analyst, gives him a vast understanding of the game and the nuances of modern basketball. As someone who played against current players and analyzed their styles, he’s well-positioned to communicate effectively with the roster and help bridge generational gaps in the team.
However, the biggest challenge Redick faces are not just managing stars or crafting winning strategies, it’s overcoming the revolving door of head coaches that has plagued the Lakers in recent memory. Despite Vogel’s championship in 2020, he was let go after a disappointing 2021-2022 season. Similarly, Darvin Ham, despite his success in reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2023, saw his tenure cut short.
What sets Redick apart is the belief in his fresh, modern approach. With the Lakers’ front office signaling a desire for a shift in direction and culture, Redick represents a break from the status quo. If given the proper resources and support, Redick could very well become the coach to lead the Lakers past the three-year mark and bring sustained success to the franchise.
Ultimately, whether Redick can break the Lakers coaching curse will depend on his ability to adapt to the pressure and scrutiny that comes with leading one of the NBA’s most storied franchises. Time will tell if his tenure defies the odds
