Will LeBron James Play? Lakers Release Injury Report vs Clippers
The Los Angeles Lakers will be playing against the Los Angeles Clippers for the second straight game on Sunday as they try to make it six wins in a row. The Lakers have been on a tear of late and it's resulted in them climbing up the Western Conference standings.
But entering this game, the Lakers will be a little shorthanded. Guard Austin Reaves and guard Jordan Goodwin have both been ruled out for the contest.
Additionally, stars LeBron James and Luka Doncic were listed on the injury report ahead of the game. James has been dealing with the management of a nagging left foot injury and will play in this game.
The star forward has been incredible this season for the Lakers, continuing to push Father Time to the side. Despite being 40 years old, James has looked very energetic on the court and it's led to him playing great basketball.
For the year, James has averaged 24.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists, and 0.9 steals per game. James has also been shooting 39.5 percent from beyond the 3-point line this season, showing off his impressive range from distance.
James just scored 28 points against the Clippers on Friday as he helped the Lakers get a big win over their intercity rivals. The Lakers still rely on James a lot despite his advanced age but he has shown that he is able to carry the load well.
Some of the things that James has continued to do on the basketball court have never been seen before. His ability to still dominate at his age has amazed everyone around the NBA world and he has shown no signs of slowing down.
For the Lakers to be successful this season, James will need to continue playing at such a high level. But with Doncic in the fold now, James doesn't have to be the best player on the court every night.
The acquisition of Doncic has changed everything for this Lakers team, both in the present and in the future. Los Angeles is in search of another title this year and they feel very good about their odds at this time.
